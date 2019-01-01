News

Remembering Christmases past

Remembering Christmases past

This was the first Christmas without her husband for Bev Dirksen. Dave, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served as a submariner from 1959 to 1963, passed away in June. She recently visited him at the final resting place of his choice, the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter – Section 32A Lot 343 to… Read more

Get out in the Greenbelt this weekend

Get out in the Greenbelt this weekend

Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. If you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt. Read more

Sports

Cougars drop mat pair in Dike

Cougars drop mat pair in Dike

The AGWSR Cougar mat squad may have gotten better with practice over break, but they didn’t gain numbers. That’s what hurt most in a pair of losses in Dike Thursday night. Read more

Nine ECC players on to the next level

Nine ECC players on to the next level

The weeks between the end of the regular football season and National Signing Day for midyear and junior college transfers (Dec. 19) is hectic with a great number of decisions to make. Finding… Read more

A year to remember

A year to remember

The past year provided a lifetime of highlights for area athletes, and a lifetime of memories for those who followed along. From State titles to athletic struggles, the Times Citizen looks bac… Read more

Opinion

Loring: Waiting for the Winter Solstice

Loring: Waiting for the Winter Solstice

Ah . . . here it is. Winter. Friday Dec. 21, officially marked the shortest day of the year. I’m OK with that, even though at 4:23 p.m. on that same day it was also the beginning of winter. Seems we’ve already experienced a lot of that season already. Just knowing the days are ever-so-slowly… Read more