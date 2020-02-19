When Korey DeBerg, CEO of Grand JiVanté, accepted the role with the organization in 2016, he knew he’d be facing a huge challenge. That, he says, was the perfect draw for him. He’s never liked “easy.”
The organization had faced two years of what one State Health Facility Council member called “one of the great disasters of public relations.” It would be DeBerg’s job to provide the organization with a positive transition period following the exit of the previous CEO.
That CEO had been in charge when a resident eloped in 2014, and she led the organization through a name change and rebranding, the announcement of a major construction project in Iowa Falls along with a plan to move nursing facility beds out of Ackley, and the fallout that resulted.
Nearly four years later, DeBerg has changed the face of Grand JiVanté from the inside out. Under his leadership and with the support of a Board of Directors — all with strong ties to the community of Ackley — DeBerg has been laser focused on ensuring the organization’s core operations are running smoothly, but also to redevelop and cultivate relationships within the community. He is quick to explain that the journey and its successes are not his alone.
“It’s about getting the right people, with the same motivation — the same vision. I believe Grand JiVanté is a stronger organization, one which is becoming well positioned for the future, and one we can be proud of,” DeBerg said.
He points to those who serve on the leadership team and gives them credit for many of the positive changes at the organization.
DeBerg said it goes to people like Amanda Grassley, Shasta Smith, Abby Bell and Macy Hippen among many others.
Grassley serves as the Administrator and came to the organization in 2019. Coming from a background with hospital experience, Grassley brings an understanding of what nurses and staff go through on a daily basis. Her decision making skills, learned in the realm of the hospital, allow fair and compassionate decisions to be made throughout the entire facility.
Smith, the Director of Nursing, is credited for bringing consistency to the nursing staff that, and DeBerg said she’s a great help in managing the challenges of running a care facility. Smith, he said, not only knows how to handle her staff, but uses her confidence and experience to her advantage while overseeing patient care.
“The difference here is that we want to do better for our patients. That’s a huge thing in health care. I came to make a difference, and I believe I’m doing that,” Smith said. “I’m on a team with the same philosophy. Residents know that I will advocate for them. I can make change happen here.”
Another asset is Bell. She serves in myriad roles related to her position as social worker for the facility, including admissions and discharge. With 12 years of experience at Grand JiVanté, DeBerg said it was difficult to lose her as a floor nurse when she chose to join the leadership team.
“Abby knows the residents. She knows taking care of someone includes much more than their medications and therapy. She knows each resident and how to personalize their care,” DeBerg said.
Macy Hippen, DeBerg said, has made a huge impact on the facility. As MDS Nurse Manager, Hippen is responsible for all Medicare/Medicaid insurance paperwork required, which in turn has resulted in better reimbursement for care provided to residents. Along with this role, Hippen is also responsible for care plans for every resident, assessing each and compiling that information into personalized care plans.
“I’m allowed to get to know my patients and their families. I have a voice in what takes place here, that was intriguing,” Hippen said. Her knowledge and her role — responsible for nearly 60 percent of the revenue of the organization, has aided in allowing many of the changes taking place at the facility.
Beyond the individuals with the same vision and making health care more personable, under DeBerg’s leadership, the organization has focused on quality of life — the experience of living at Grand JiVanté. That quality, as he describes it, includes meeting the social needs of residents in a dramatic change away from traditional nursing home activities. Innovative ideas are part of the mission and the organization’s responsibility to those who live there.
While playing bingo and cards remain favorite pastimes, the residents have been introduced to innovative activities designed to expand their discretionary time in meaningful ways. The Experience Club is one such activity.
Designed to cultivate experiences, program participants meet monthly to fulfill activities that members may have dreamed about, but never had the opportunity to experience. DeBerg likens it to a “bucket list” of sorts. From attending a performance at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, to eating sushi, or taking a hot air balloon ride to visiting a farm during harvest. The goal is exposing seniors to things they may have thought about, but for whatever reason, hadn’t accomplished.
For the less adventurous, there is a Cooking Club, with members meeting weekly to share favorite family recipes and to try new ones. The program also allows participants to create a bond with others taking part. Food, said Life Enrichment Coordinator Kim Ellingson, is the center of a family. The club lets participants recreate the bonding experience of preparing a meal with their family with their new “family.”
Still other changes have aided in enhancing the lives of those who call Grand JiVanté home. The addition of Beans on Butler — a coffee house that not only provides a service to the residents, but to the community as well. An added bonus for the organization is that profits from the coffee house are used to provide charity care for residents who would not be able to afford their needed care under other circumstances.
In-house physical therapy has been added. While therapy is a big part of long-term care, the facility and provider deliver the option to have physical and occupational therapy in town, meeting the needs of the community, as well as residents.
Grand JiVanté’s most cutting edge advance for residents is just days away from implementation at the facility. DeBerg said a virtual reality experience will provide access to sights, sounds and experiences for seniors at the facility. Grand JiVanté, DeBerg says will be one of the first facilities in the state to offer this type of engagement therapy.
“Imagine that you’ve lost mobility, you’re in a wheelchair or must use a walker. Imagine that loss of mobility disappearing and the emotions which would naturally come with it,” DeBerg said. With virtual reality, residents can be involved in activities like hang-gliding, deep sea fishing, touring a zoo or museum, or attending a Broadway show — experiencing that which they were certain was beyond their physical capabilities.
VR can take residents to places they’ve never been, or allow them to enjoy things they took part in before losing their mobility, expanding opportunities to keep their minds active. It will allow them to go beyond the four walls which confine them and bring back memories they may have forgotten.
“Our focus has changed during my time here,” DeBerg said. “The goal is to improve the lives of our residents, re-establish relationships within our community, and to set ourselves up to be a viable organization in the future — a place that seniors want to be. I believe we are on the right path to meet all of those expectations.”
