Leon Teske remembers sitting in the Owasa schoolhouse and watching out the window as a family member was working in a nearby field. All he wanted to do was be out there, working the ground and feeding livestock.
That’s all the 80-year-old Eldora resident has wanted to do with his life – farm.
The Teske family has always been farmers and when Leon was younger, he helped as much as he could. Before school every morning, he helped his mom milk their 14 cows by hand. When he returned from school, he fed the cattle. While they’ve always had livestock, it was Leon that loved working with the animals.
“I just liked it. I like hands-on,” Leon said. “Was never much of a book person.”
Growing up, the Teske family wasn’t the wealthiest. They didn’t have running water or an indoor bathroom. To shower they used a pale with holes punched in it. A five-gallon bucket was filled with water and dumped into the pale.
As one of their jobs, Leon and his older brother, Marvin, scooped coal off a railroad cart behind the Owasa building. They shoveled the coal into a dump truck and then put it in a chute that went into the basement. From there, the janitor shoveled it into the furnace.
It’s that kind of labor that helped make Leon the man he is today.
“I think it just makes you a better person,” he said. “Didn’t have a lot given to you and had to work for it. And we did work.”
Leon started out at the Fairfax Schoolhouse. He attended there until the sixth grade. When that closed in 1952 he went to the big town of Owasa. He graduated from there in 1958. From there, Leon went right into helping on the farm. The family had around 320 acres and raised hogs and feed cattle. In 1959, his dad bought a square bailer and for 10 cents they bailed for farms around Eldora and Buckeye.
Eventually, everything grew. Starting with the number of cows. When Marvin quit working at Cargill in Iowa Falls, and Dale (the youngest) graduated from college, they returned and wanted to farm.
And that’s when the amount of land grew. As ground became available, the trio rented it. Eventually, the Teske Brothers (that’s what they called their operation) grew to 1,200 acres and 2,000 head of cattle.
In those days, Leon admits, they didn’t have the best equipment. But his brother Marvin was a good mechanic and was able to fix anything they needed, including the corn sheller. The brothers went around shelling everyone’s corn and hauling it away when they were done.
As the next generation got older, the brothers decided to divide their partnership. In 1980, they split everything three ways and each took some ground – mostly whatever was closest to them.
Back then, Leon and his wife, Dorothy, did all the work themselves. She drove the combine – as well as worked as a registered nurse – and he did all of the grinding for the hogs and cattle.
At one point Leon decided he was going to cut back. A neighbor was going to quit farming and wanted him to take that ground (about 240 acres), but Leon was at an age when he didn’t want to take on any more.
So, Leon contacted his son.
“I told Mike ‘You can come home and farm with me or I’m just not going to take that ground,’” he said. “Mike said he would like to come home and he was tired of the golf course management stuff. And then John came home.”
When John joined the crew, Leon “retired” and rented his ground out to his sons. But that doesn’t mean the 80-year-old is taking it easy.
“I do a lot of work. Not heavy lifting, but yeah,” said Leon. “Mostly, Mike watches after me, he does a real good job. He calls me every night to make sure I’m in. Sometimes we’re apart and we don’t see each other for the last two, three hours of work and so we don’t. But he always calls and makes so I’m in the house.”
The operation has grown and the Teskes have added more land. Currently, they have 2,000 acres, as well as livestock.
Leon is in charge of the 170 stock cows they still have. He’s out the door by 8 in the morning and feeds the calves every morning. He also does odd jobs, wherever his sons may need him. He gets parts and chisel plows.
He watches the fences on his seven pastures. In a month’s time he puts 1,000 miles on the Polaris Ranger.
“Now that’s a lot of miles, but I’ve got seven pastures and I make sure I get around to all of them every day,” he said. “That’s how I keep my cattle in, because I check every day. I don’t miss a day.”
Along with Mike, John and Leon, Steve (Leon’s nephew) also works with them as the mechanic and helps whenever he’s needed. John buys and sells all the grain and does most of the combining and planting. Mike does the hard labor, helping Leon with the cows, does hog chores at two sites and the spraying. He also helps with the combining when needed.
“Everybody has got a job and I think, for the most part, everybody likes the job they’re in,” said Leon. “It all works out. Everyone has their job and everyone does a terrific job at it and that’s what makes it work.”
It’s very much a family operation. While Mike and Steve’s kids have graduated, John’s three are still in high school and active in sports. John is also the co-head volleyball coach (with his wife Suzy) at South Hardin High School. Leon said it’s very important that everyone gets time off to make it to all of the games.
In the near future, Leon said they may have to cut back a little bit. The first thing to cut will be the cattle. It’s easier to farm more ground and his brother Dale is looking to let John and Mike farm his ground next year.
When that happens, Leon said he’ll continue with one of his new found loves: golf.
He and Dorothy used to go to Texas during the winter. That’s when he picked up golf. But as the grandkids got older and started playing sports, they decided to stay in Iowa year-round.
“I said I was not going to miss my grandkids’ stuff. I can always golf afterwards and if I’m not here, then I’m not here,” Leon said. “But, I want to see my grandkids play.”
But Leon knows just as much as anyone that once a farmer, always a farmer.
