The difference between a loss last week and a win this past Friday came in inches and angles.
The AGWSR Cougars (1-1, 1-0) sprung Kaden Abbas for 222 yards and gave rookie quarterback Collin Willems the time he needed to complete all four of his passes – including one for a touchdown - with those inches and angles on the line. It all measured up to a 28-26 win over the BCLUW Comet (0-2, 0-1) in Conrad.
“BCLUW runs a lot of looks and run them well, so I knew it was going to be tough,” AGWSR head coach James Koop said. “But if you have over 230 yards rushing, it starts with the line and I felt they played 100-percent better than they did last week – they made the six-inch steps, placed their hands where they needed to and got the angles. We got them to focus on the little things this week and they did the little things to a whole lot better level.”
The visitors trailed early after BCLUW marched 59 yards on their opening drive. A Cael Keller 29-yard reverse capped it. He also added the kick for a 7-0 Comet lead.
The Cougars struck back in 11 plays, also scoring on a 69-yard drive. It ended with Willems connecting with Gabe Nederhoff on a 12-yard pass. The Nicolas Ceron’s kick was block leaving AGWSR trailing 7-6.
After a punt by the Comets, AGWSR closed the first quarter on the home 37yardline. Three plays later, Abbas was sprung for 18 yards and his first score. He added the two-point run for a 14-7 Cougar lead that would not be given up.
Abbas stuck again after the Cougar defense forced another punt. A touchback gave AGWSR the ball on their own 20. It took just one play for Abbas to find the endzone with an 80-yard run. The pass failed, but the visitors held a 20-7 halftime lead.
That grew to 26-7 late in the third when Abbas plunged in from the two. It was set up by a Ryley Bohner interception. The run-after was short, ending AGWSR’s scoring.
BCLUW tacked on a four-yard Carson Wayman run and a Wayman conversion pass to Owen Meyers to make it 26-15 with 8:06 to play.
AGWSR then killed the next five-and-a-half minutes before being forced to punt. An Abbas interception led to one Willems knee for the win.
Next up is a road game in Traer against the North Tama Redhawks (0-2, 0-1).They fell to Hudson 24-2 in week one then 22-20 to Nashua-Plainfield on Friday to open district play. Both games were on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.