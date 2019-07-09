An Ackley couple accused of kidnapping pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Monday.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Alex Craig Shadow and 40-year-old Traci Lynn Tyler each accepted plea bargains in district court. Shadlow, who was facing first-degree kidnapping and child endangerment - multiple acts charges, pleaded guilty to third-degree kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury -- all class C felonies.
Tyler was also charged with child endangerment - multiple acts. She pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury. She was convicted of false imprisonment in April after being tried for first-degree kidnapping.
The charges stemmed from allegations that the couple locked Shadlow's then 8-year-old son in a 6-foot by 6-foot area under the basement stairs for nine or more hours each day from July until September of 2017.
Authorities were notified after teachers noticed the victim's repeated food-seeking, low body weight and hair falling out in patches. He eventually told his teacher he was being locked in the small space with nothing but a tin can to use as a restroom every day after school and not released until the next morning.
According to a press release, sentencing is expected to happen in August. Each offender faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.
The cases were investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal of Investigation, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and the Ackley Police Department. Hardin County Attorney Darrell Meyer and the Iowa Attorney General prosecuted the case.
