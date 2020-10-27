Ackley’s only grocery store, Ackley Super Foods is closing. The announcement was made on Oct. 24 on social media.
Owner Nick Graham says the decision was a difficult, but one which he foretold during an interview with the Ackley World Journal in January. At that time, Graham confirmed the chances of the store remaining open within ‘a couple years’ were ‘almost zero’.
“We are very sorry to announce the grocery store portion of our busines is shutting down,” Graham said in the post which also announce the start of a sale on all merchandise except that in hardware. The store is the final of Graham’s six stores to close. His stores in Rockwell City, Jewell, Manson, Gowrie and Manning were all closed within months of each other in late 2019.
Graham confirmed that product delivery to the store has ceased and explains that for the next one to three weeks, customers will see a progressive percentage off of remaining merchandise. Items from the hardware portion of the store are not included in the closing sale.
“The hardware store will remain open for now, with reduced hours,” Graham said on Monday, adding, “I don’t see another path forward. I’m moving on.”
Graham explained that he has lost money operating the store over the past three years. Closure, he said was not his desired ending.
“It’s an unfortunate situation. I’m more than willing to talk with anyone with a viable option and would consider leasing equipment and the building,” he finished.
