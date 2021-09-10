Korin Krukow (center) and her mother, Deb King (left) presented ‘Welcome to Ackley’ banners to Mayor Mike Nuss last week. Nuss will make the presentation to the council at their meeting scheduled for Sept. 15.
Structural issues in the 700 block Main Street changed life for many who make their living on Ackley’s Main Street. None more so than Maggie Allen, whose buildings were at the center of controversy after initial problems were discovered in May of 2017. A crack in a wall led to two foundational collapses, a gas leak which prompted the evacuation of the surrounding downtown area and the displacement of four businesses.
Korin Krukow and Lyndee Pffaffenbach, Allen’s sisters, searched their hearts to find a way to help her and the community, eventually deciding to form a non-profit – Funds, Inc., in hopes of raising funds to assist with the costs associated with the crumbling structures, including their eventual demolition.
