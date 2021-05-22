The AGWSR Cougars qualified for the Class 1A State Meet Thursday and Friday with a runner-up finish at the DistrictMeet Friday in Cerdar Falls. The team is (kneeling, left to right): Bo Gerbracht and Trey Lashbrook. Standing (l-r): Ben Macy, Daniel Stahl, Ryleye Schipper, Eli Brandt and Eli Kuper. Macy was the District medalist.
Ryley Schipper was named the AGWSR Cougar head boys golf coach ahead of this spring. Not because he wanted or sought the job, but because the spot was open. It was made so by the untimely passing of long-time head coach Brad Hames last fall.
The top-three players on Schipper’s first squad played for Hames. Without declaring it, they played this season in dedication to Hames. And like his friend did twice, Schipper is leading the Cougars to the State Meet. They qualified Friday with a second-place finish in the Class 1A District Meet at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls.
