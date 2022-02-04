Heather DeWitt of Wellsburg, along with another mom of young children, Mollie Eilderts, have joined together to organize a playgroup for children of the area. Along with time for playing together, the pair hope to provide support to other moms through the group.
Two Wellsburg women are forming a playgroup for area children with the first playdate scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12.
Heather DeWitt moved to Wellsburg from Minneapolis in August and was searching for a way to connect to other young mothers in the area. In her quest, she became friends with Molly Eilderts. The pair became fast friends, providing ‘Mom Support’ for each other.
