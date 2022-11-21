As the first sanctioned girls’ wrestling season progresses, AGWSR head coach Dustin Meyer said there will be a mix of how things are done. Saturday in Independence, 35 teams gathered to wrestle in a scramble tournament.
Leading the way for the Cougars were Rory Siems and Trinity Rotgers. Both finished second in their brackets.
