Darren Veld helped keep the Belmond-Klemme offense in check on Saturday as he drags down the dangerous Tate Sander here. Sander rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last sea]son, but found little room in AGWSR's 21-6 win in Belmond.
Pretty much everything about Saturday’s game had the AGWSR Cougars behind the proverbial eight ball. First it was delayed from Friday night so they drove the hour back from Belmond without even seeing the field. Second, the postponement to 11 a.m. Saturday morning was postponed until right after 1 p.m. as rain and lightning continued so they stayed in the lockeroom. Third, the Cougars had been playing down in 8-Man for the last five years.
But none of that seemed to bother them as they beat the Belmond-Klemme Broncos 21-6. In fact, head coach James Koop felt his squad got better and better, despite the adversities and the stifling heat.
