AGWSR junior Kaden Abbas had himself a night at Monday’s Mustang Relays in LeGrand. He grabbed three-to-three finishes and was part of a fifth-place relay to score more than half of the Cougars’ 43 points.
Abbas won the 110-meter high hurdles, placed second in the 100 meter dash, and took third in the 400-meter low hurdles recording personal bests in all three. He also joined with Bradly Roder, Ryley Bohner and Aiden Heitland to finish fifth in the 4x100-meter relay.
