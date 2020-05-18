Steven Ackerman will fill the position of Ackley City Clerk after his hiring was approved at the May 13 Ackley city council meeting.
Steven was raised on a farm located very close to the northern most border of the AGWSR School District and graduated from AGWSR in 1977. He attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1981 with degrees in Ag Business and Public Relations.
