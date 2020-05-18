Beginning today, Ackley residents will be able to once again conduct city business face-to-face. The council approved opening the office to the public with some precautionary measures in place. A plexiglass panel will be installed and the city will provide hand sanitizer and allow staff the protection of using face masks while interacting with the public.
Provided restrictions are lifted, the City of Ackley will be opening the public pool as of June 1. A lengthy discussion on how it might be handled ensued. Along with additional sanitization procedures, other guidelines will be set by pool committee members Judy Crawford and Chuy Flores. Suggestions from the council included addressing capacity, sanitization processes, personal protection equipment availability for guards and other ideas. The committee will work with pool manager, Amber Gronewold, on setting guidelines.
