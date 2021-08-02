Little German Band
Mark your calendars for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Ackley’s Little German Band will present a preview performance of their planned Iowa State Fair program in the bandshell at the Wellsburg City Park.

The performance includes a wide variety of polkas, marches, and show tunes.

Bring your lawn chairs.

The band will perform the program again, at noon on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Pioneer Hall at the Iowa State Fair.

