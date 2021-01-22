No contact checkout of materials is one of the updates the Ackley Library has installed since the start of the pandemic. Katie Lupkes, Ackley Library Director, demonstrates the process which has helped the library continue to serve their patrons.
Ackley Public Library Director, Katie Lupkes, presented her annual report to city leaders during their meeting held Jan. 13. The library has over 155,000 items ranging from books, magazines, DVD’s, puzzles, cake pans, audio books and others available for check out by patrons. Over 10,300 checkouts were made over the past year.
The pandemic changed operations dramatically at the facility which was closed to the public beginning March 17. The library
