Pat Daggs
Pat Daggs

Ackley mayor Pat Daggs has submitted her resignation from the position effective at the end of the month. She informed the World Journal of her decision earlier today. She did not cite a reason for her decision.

Daggs was elected to the position in Nov. 2019 with 78.25 percent of votes cast in her favor. She served as the city’s first female mayor. Her term would have expired at the end of the year.

