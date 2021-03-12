There was no discussion at Wednesday’s Ackley City Council meeting on the topic, though three city employees – Police Chief Brian Shimon, Patrol Officer Todd Ruszkowski, and Deputy Clerk Loretta Bahr, all submitted resignations this week. The submissions were unrelated to one another.
Ackley Mayor Pat Daggs confirmed the resignations, explaining Bahr submitted her resignation over the weekend with Ruszkowsi and Shimon on Monday and Tuesday, March 8 and 9, respectively.
