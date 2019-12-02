Barry Lamos (right) representative from MidAmerican Energy, presents a check for $10,000 to Pool Betterment Committee member, Erik Graham. The amount brings the groups’ fundraising total to just over $74, 500.
Members of the Ackley Pool Betterment Committee have been working for the past two years toward a goal of rehabilitating the wading pool and adding a splash pad to the Ackley pool complex. Much of their work has been behind-the-scenes – creating the plan for the splash pad and writing grants while holding several fundraisers along the way.
The groups’ plans include rehabilitation of the current wading pool and construction of a splash pad at the site.
