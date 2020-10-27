With the announcement of the closure of Ackley Super Foods, owner Nick Graham announced all merchandise, except hardware, is 30 percent off. Graham said the hardware portion of the store will remain open for the time being
Ackley’s only grocery store, Ackley Super Foods is closing. The announcement was made on Oct. 24 on social media.
Owner Nick Graham says the decision was a difficult, but one which he foretold during an interview with the Ackley World Journal in January. At that time, Graham confirmed the chances of the store remaining open within ‘a couple years’ were ‘almost zero’.
