The City of Ackley will be receiving forgiveness of up to $1 million for a portion of funding borrowed for the wastewater treatment plant construction project. The refund is provided through the State Revolving Fund Program’s 2022 Clean Water SRF Base Program and the 2022 CWSRF Bipartisan Infrastructure Law General Supplemental Funds which fund wastewater treatment, sewer rehabilitation, and storm water quality improvements.
The project is among seven other project across the state meeting the requirements, all of which met one of five project priority types, as well as meeting the SRF Program’s definition of ‘Disadvantaged Community’ – those which would experience substantial and widespread economic and social impact and qualify as disadvantaged as a result of complying with wastewater regulations. These communities, including Ackley were also considered based on the readiness to proceed with a project and have executed a loan with the SRF Program.
