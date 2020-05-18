The Ackley Chamber of Commerce has cancelled Sauerkraut Days for this summer. The group joins other organizations who have cancelled similar summertime festivals in neighboring communities, including Wellsburg and Aplington. Aplington will hold crowning of Miss Aplington on Sunday, May 31.
The Ackley Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to cancel Sauerkraut Days 2020.
The decision was a difficult one for the group, especially with the State beginning to open after the COVID-19 shut down. Board members chose to cancel the festivities and will be in touch with those who made donations toward the event to determine how those funds will be handled. Donors will have a choice of a refund or having those funds retained by the Chamber for the 2021 event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.