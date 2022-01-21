The Ackley Development Commission has new officers following their January meeting. The change was made public in a report to the Ackley City Council presented in the council’s consent agenda.
Adam Clark is the newly elected president of the group. He takes over for Darren Janssen who was appointed to the position in January of 2021 Continuing to serve in other positions are Matt Roelfs, vice; Janet DeBerg, treasurer; and John Enslin, secretary. Other members include Carllee Brass, Darren Janssen and Lee Gallentine.
