Rachel Sicard belted a double in the first inning, one of three in the verse for the 14th-ranked AGWSR Cougars. It plated run to help the senior pick up the pitching win 2-0 against BCLUW in a Class 1A Region 7 quarterfinal.
Taylor Sperfslage said the idea is to play with a lead – always. While that hasn’t always been the case this season, or even held up, it worked for the 14-ranked AGWSR Cougars last Wednesday in Ackley. The junior third baseman hit the third of three doubles in a two-run first inning against BCLUW.
Those runs held up for a 2-0 win, moving the Cougars into Friday’s Class 1A Region 7 semifinals against Janesville. The Cougars got those two runs on three doubles, the last one from junior third baseman Taylor Sperfslage.
