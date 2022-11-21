Nakia Ollivierre
For one game, anyway, the excitement around the AGWSR Cougar girls’ basketball team was well-founded. They beat the BCLUW Comets 63-23 Friday night in Conrad, behind three double-digit scorers.

Leading the way with 24 was freshman Nakia Ollivierre. Josie Kuper, a sophomore, pitched in 19 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Trevyn Smith, another sophomore, nearly turned in a triple double with 13 points to go with 10 boards and seven steals.

