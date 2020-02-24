The AGWSR Cougar girls had some marquee wins this season, but couldn’t get the biggest one Friday in Algona.
Facing the fourth-ranked Golden Bears of Algona Bishop Garrigan, with a berth to the Class 1A Regional finals, would have been that win. Instead, ABG (22-1) ended AGWSR’s season at 18-6 with a 63-41 decision.
