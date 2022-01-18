The AGWSR Cougar boys found themselves in a hole for much of the first quarter before turning it around. Then they turned on the jets in the fourth, beating BCLUW 42-26 in Conrad last Monday. With it, AGWSR moved to 4-6 on the season with a 2-3 North Iowa Cedar League-West mark.
AGWSR opened the season sweep of the Comets with a three by Gabe Nederhoff, but otherwise struggled and were down 10-5 after the first quarter. But they took the lead for good on a Daniel Stahl free throw to make it 15-14. Roder ended the half with a three to give the Cougars an 18-14 lead.
