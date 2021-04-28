The AGWSR Cougar boys have been struggling on the golf course a bit lately. Still, they are beating people after a fast start to the season. They finished between annual contender Grundy Center (168) and host Hampton-Dumont/CAL Bulldogs (187) with a 182 in Hampton on Tuesday.
The Cougars were led by Daniel Stahl’s 41, which was third behind GC medalists Ashton Martens (37) and Dexter Whitehill (40). Ben Macy (43), Trey Lashbrook (48) and Eli Brandt (50) rounded out AGWSR’s board.
