The AGWSR Cougar boys made the trip to Britt worth the effort Saturday. After wrestling flat in a pair of dual losses in Dike just two days earlier, the Cougars bounced back to take second in the round robin/bracket scoring format. They crowned four champions in the process.
“The guys battled hard on Saturday from start to finish,” AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht said. “It's an early morning on a cold bus for an hour-and-a-half drive to Britt, so you never know. The biggest difference between Thursday and Saturday was them wanting to wrestle that day. We made a solid run the final two rounds of the tournament, getting a few wins and bonus points from a few other guys. We will look to build on this as we will see West Hancock and Sumner-Fred again in a couple weeks. We are sitting really well now in regards to staying healthy and making continuous improvements.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.