AGWSR FFA advisor James Abbas and his students hosted the third Ag Fair on Tuesday, May 25 at their new FFA building with great success. The students broke into small groups and visited 11 different stations. Each station covered a different topic and the students heard a small presentation and participated in hands on activities. There were many animals for the students to learn more about and get to experience up close including chickens, pigs, horse, cattle, and a one week old goat!
In addition to the animal stations, there were several other areas the students learned more about. Chad Foster from the Franklin County REC shared an exhibit on electrical safety for the kids. The FCFB and Franklin County ISU Extension provided materials that the FFA students presented on about corn and soybeans and farm safety. Jackie Dohlman from Franklin County Extension also shared a 4-H agriculture station. Finally, the kids were able to learn about and climb on some farm equipment as well as a fire vehicle with equipment displayed by the Ackley Fire Department junior volunteers.
