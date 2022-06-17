The AGWSR Cougars (6-8, 5-5) watched a quick start fade into a 10-1 road loss Thursday night in Reinbeck. They scored the first run before the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (13-10, 8-2) went on to score 10 unanswered runs in their 10-1 North Iowa Cedar League West win. That also completed the three-game regular season sweep.
“We started strong, but then weren't able to capitalize,” AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter said. “We need to be better at all three phases and we need to improve at playing up to quality components. G-R is a solid team that does the little details well.”
