It may not have been the game he wanted, or even the season he thought, but for one half and three minutes of basketball AGWSR head coach Ryley Schipper got everything he wanted Friday night. Still, his Cougars ended their season at 0-21 with a 75-48 Class 1A District loss to Riceville (4-19) in Riceville.
“I thought we played really well in the first half and to start to first three minutes of the third quarter,” Schipper said. “We handled the press really well and shared the basketball and got good looks. We had the game done to two with five minutes to go in the third and then a couple costly turnovers and fouls took the wind from our sails.”
