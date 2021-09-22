A week earlier, the AGWSR Cougars were pushing two of the best volleyball teams in the area to their limit. Saturday it all came together in a tournament sweep of eighth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Tuesday in Ackley, it all came crashing down as the Rebels exacted some revenge with a North Iowa Cedar League-West sweep (25-14, 26-24, 26-24).
The Cougars held early leads in all three sets. Senior Natalie Gerstein, on Senior Night, staked the hosts out to a 4-0 lead in serve, but they later found themselves in a timeout down 15-11. The Rebel winner came on an ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.