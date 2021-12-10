A portion of the AGWSR FFA officer team and chapter presented funds to the Growing Hope Globally organization during presentation held Dec. 3 at the school.
Front row – Dillin Hofmeister of Seed Pluss, Brent Perry of Perry Ag Services, Mark Swanson of Growing Hope Globally, Pat Prier of Nutrien, and Lance Haupt who is the local FFA’s cooperating farmer; Back row – AGWSR FFA Officer team, Avery LaFrenz, David Koop, Carter Stubbe, Kennedy Dodd, Jenna Shahan, Darren Veld, and Sidney Schafer.
The AGWSR FFA chapter is making a global impact and with the guidance of Ron Deweerd and many others, were able to donate $17,282.72 to Growing Hope Globally during an assembly at the school on Dec. 3.
The chapter partnered with the organization, sharing their vision of a day when all people in the world have enough to eat and have the physical, financial, and community resources to live hopeful, healthy and productive lives. With that in mind, the chapter set a goal to take a role to raise resources to support sustainable smallholder agricultural development and increase opportunities for all people to work together.
