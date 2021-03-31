A couple things were made clear early in last Monday’s Comet Early Bird Meet at Conrad, the wind was a factor and a year without competition showed.
The wind, gusting upwards of 40-miles per hour, slowed some finishes as runners rounded the fourth turn. And with no track and field season in 2020, things like relay exchange zones and handoffs seemed completely new. Still, the AGWSR Cougar girls grabbed four top-three finishes among their 11 scoring spots to take sixth as a team.
