The AGWSR Cougars (8-11) got off to a fast start at Saturday’s Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tournament in Reinbeck, but settled for a 2-2 day.
They opened with a 21-5 and 21-8 sweep of Colo-NESCO and North Butler in two by a 21-13 and 21-14 count. A three-set loss to Waterloo Christian (18-21, 22-20, 11-15) followed. AGWSR ended the day with a two-frame loss to Class 2A 15th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg 21-10 and 21-10.
