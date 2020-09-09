Taylor Sperfslage
Buy Now

The early schedule was a bit light for the AGWSR Cougars anyway, but a round of Covid-19 went through and pushed their start back even later. When they finally got on the court against somebody other than themselves, it wasn’t an easy draw.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck already had six matches in when the Cougars traveled to Reinbeck Tuesday night. It was the season opener for the visitors. G-R, ranked 11th in Class 1A, were the prohibitive favorites to sweep the North Iowa Cedar League-West tilt.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.