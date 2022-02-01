Aiden Heitland pinned Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center's Carson Troyna to move into the semifinals at 220. He lost, but bounced back from that to take third in Saturday’s North Iowa Cedar League Meet in Sumner.
The AGWSR Cougars were never going to be in contention for a North Iowa Cedar League tro-phy Saturday in Sumner. With 17 ranked individuals and two top-10 teams in the field, it was going to be hard enough getting a medal. But they walked away with two in finishing ninth at the conference meet.
Aiden Heitland (220) and Tate Miller (285) both won their 27th match of the season in their third-place matches. Both landed there after reaching the semifinals. Two others, Kaden Abbas (132) and Bo Gerbracht (145) also reached the semis but settled for fourth.
