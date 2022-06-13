The Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs (4-6) did not take long to establish homefield advantage in Hampton Friday night. They scored three runs in the first inning, then rode the arm of senior starter Avery Hanson to beat the AGWSR Cougars (1-11) 10- in five innings.
AGWSR’s only hit, and only base runner, came in the third verse. Designated Player Josie Kuper laced a singe and moved to second on a wild pitch, but was left there.
