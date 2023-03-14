The AGWSR school board held a meeting on March 7 in the district board room. The agenda posted shows it was considered a regular session of the board members. The meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Minutes, sent for publication at 10:12 p.m. on March 7, show the meeting included all board members took part in a closed session based on Chapter 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.
