The AGWSR Cougar boys got a chance on Tuesday to see new competition. But, that didn’t equate into wins. Instead, they finished sixth behind a pair of runner-ups while scoring in a season-high 11 events.
Head coach Bill Heubner said there was some encouraging results beyond that, however. He pointed at Puente, Jaedrek Bowles, Breyden Miller, and Collin Willems in the 4x800, and the shuttle hurdle squad of Abbas, Bradly Roder, Jariyah Bowles, and Steven During in particular. Roder also got attention in the 110 highs.
