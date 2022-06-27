The AGWSR Cougars beat Colo-NESCO to pick up their second win of the season over the weekend at the Roland-Story Tournament. The 8-1 over the Royals lifted AGWSR’s season mark to 2-21. A 3-2 loss to Glenwood earlier in the tourney dropped them to 1-21.
Glenwood scored two in the first and added the winner in the third after the Cougars halved it in the top of the frame. AGWSR tacked on one more in the seventh on Friday.
