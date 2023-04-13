There was a lot of talent on the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Wellsburg Tuesday night. The host AGWSR Cougars boasted three players from their 2021 Class 1A State championship squad and the Grundy Center Spartans had two from last season’s seventh place team and one from the 2021 runner-up.
None of the five medaled. Those honors fell to GC’s Judd Jirovsky with a one-under 34 and AGWSR’s Gabe Nederhoff with a 38.
