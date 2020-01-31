Morgan Bakker
Morgan Bakker scored eight points to help the Cougars beat Belmond-Klemme. AGWSR moved to 11-5 with the 49-29 home non-conference win.

Despite the appearance, with AGWSR’s girls winning by 20 and the boys by 10, neither head coach was exactly ecstatic. But both will gladly take the win.

The Cougar girls (11-5) held on through the second half before widening the gap late in the game to beat Belmond-Klemme (6-11) by a 49-29 count. AGWSR’s boys (5-10) survived a slow first half on their way to a 42-32 win over the Broncos (3-13).

Jaden Penning
Jaden Penning scored nine points in AGWSR’s win over Belmond-Klemme in Ackley Thursday night. The non-conference home win lifted the Cougars to 5-11 on the season.

