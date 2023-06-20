The AGWSR Cougars (7-14, 3-4) and Grundy Center Spartans (4-18, 1-7) were both in dire need of a win entering their doubleheader in Ackley on Monday. The hosts came in with a six-game losing streak, the visitors with a 10-game slide.
GC had dibs on ending their streak first, holding a 6-5 lead midway through the sixth inning. Then AGWSR erupted and the Spartans fell apart. An eight-run frame lifted the hosts to a 13-8 game one win. In a different kind of drama, the Cougars scored two early and made it hold up in a 2-0 nightcap win. The sweep gave AGWSR the three-game season series edge after falling 4-1 in Grundy Center earlier this season.
