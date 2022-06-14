The AGWSR Cougars (5-7, 5-4) split with the South Hardin Tigers (6-7, 3-4) Monday night in a home North Iowa Cedar League-West doubleheader that featured just about everything. There was late game heroics, big rallies, homers and extra innings as the Tigers won game one 6-4 in eight innings and the hosts the nightcap by an 11-4 final.
AGWSR led 2-0 after three frames of the opener. SH got one back in the fourth and the two were knotted at 3-3 after five and the Tigers took a 4-3 advantage heading into the final frame. The Cougars tied the score again in the bottom of the seventh, sending the game into an extra inning. A Bo Starr RBI single scored Peyton Welch for the game winning run.
