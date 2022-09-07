The AGWSR Cougars, who have played all 11 of their matches on the road to start the season, beat East Marshall 25-20, 25-14 and 25-10 Tuesday in LeGrand. Brynn Smith, who surpassed the 1,000 kill mark for her career in a tournament the previous weekend, added 24 more in the sweep.
“I thought we started a little slow,” AGWSR head coach Jill Smith said. “But we made some good adjustments and played well in the second and third sets.”
