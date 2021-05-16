Their high school careers over, thirty-four AGWSR seniors crossed the stage on Sunday, May 16. The bleachers were filled with family members and community members who’ve supported them along the way. As they received their diplomas from school board president Josh Meyer and Superintendent Erik Smith, their excitement shone as brightly as their futures.
The celebration marks the beginning of their futures and the completion of their required courses and credits. Some have already decided upon the path their lives will take – be that college or entering the workforce, they are each eager for the next stage of their lives.
