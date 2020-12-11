An Ackley woman, Kathleen Morel, has a unique hobby that she has only recently shared with the community. Many have noticed her latest build – the USS Hornet, on display in the window at the Ackley American Legion.

Morel began the build of the four-foot long model in January, completing it in October. She became interested in model building at the age of 10, continuing construction of the complicated models – sometimes up to 10 a summer, through high school. At that time, she entered the Marines, serving for four years before returning home and pursuing a career in the trucking profession.

