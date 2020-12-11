Kathleen Morel shares her hobby with the community including the construction of this four-foot long model of the USS Hornet which is on display at the Ackley American Legion. Each build includes research on the model, that history becomes part of the many details she includes with her models.
An Ackley woman, Kathleen Morel, has a unique hobby that she has only recently shared with the community. Many have noticed her latest build – the USS Hornet, on display in the window at the Ackley American Legion.
Morel began the build of the four-foot long model in January, completing it in October. She became interested in model building at the age of 10, continuing construction of the complicated models – sometimes up to 10 a summer, through high school. At that time, she entered the Marines, serving for four years before returning home and pursuing a career in the trucking profession.
