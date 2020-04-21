The City of Ackley is accepting applications from Ackley homeowners for funding for home improvements. In 2019, the City of Ackley was awarded a $240,994 federal housing improvement grant through the Iowa Department of Economic Development. Funds remain for this project which will assist at least eight Ackley homeowners with home improvements. Qualified homeowners must reside in the designated project target area –see the project target area map or contact Region 6 Planning Commission for more information.
The project will provide up to $24,999 of forgivable loans to qualified homeowners. The loans will be forgiven if the homeowner resides in the property for at least 5 years. Typical home improvement items include insulation, replacement windows, replacement siding, roofing, gutters, painting, soffit/fascia covering, HVAC upgrades, and electrical upgrades. Eligible properties must be owner-occupied, and households must meet certain income requirements in order to qualify for the program. The maximum annual income limits are listed in the chart accompanying this article.
